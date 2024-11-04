News & Insights

Peak Rare Earths Secures Funding for Ngualla Project

November 04, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has secured a $6 million institutional placement and plans a $2 million Shareholder Purchase Plan to fund its Ngualla Project and a partnership with Shenghe. This move, which includes a significant commitment from Shenghe and company directors, aims to support the project’s advancement towards a Final Investment Decision. The capital raising highlights strong investor interest and strategic progress in Peak’s rare earth endeavors.

