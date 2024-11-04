Peak Rare Earths Plans New Share Issuance

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced a proposal to issue 20 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a securities purchase plan. This move is intended to raise capital and potentially offer new investment opportunities for stakeholders. The offer will close on December 24, 2024, with the issuance scheduled for January 3, 2025.

For further insights into AU:PEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.