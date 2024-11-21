News & Insights

Stocks

Peak Rare Earths Launches Discounted Share Purchase Plan

November 21, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer, giving eligible shareholders the chance to acquire additional shares at a discounted rate without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. This initiative allows investors to expand their holdings in the company while potentially benefiting from favorable pricing. Interested shareholders are encouraged to consult financial advisers to make informed decisions before the offer closes on December 24, 2024.

For further insights into AU:PEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PKREF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.