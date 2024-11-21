Peak Rare Earths Launches Discounted Share Purchase Plan

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.
Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer, giving eligible shareholders the chance to acquire additional shares at a discounted rate without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. This initiative allows investors to expand their holdings in the company while potentially benefiting from favorable pricing. Interested shareholders are encouraged to consult financial advisers to make informed decisions before the offer closes on December 24, 2024.
