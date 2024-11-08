Peak Minerals Expands with Suriname Gold Project

Peak Minerals Ltd. (TSE:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Ltd. has announced a strategic move by signing a binding agreement to acquire the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname, a region known for its rich gold mining history. Additionally, the company has formed an Advisory Board and is raising $2 million in a private placement to fund its operations.

