Peak Minerals Expands with Suriname Gold Project

November 08, 2024 — 07:33 pm EST

Peak Minerals Ltd. (TSE:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Ltd. has announced a strategic move by signing a binding agreement to acquire the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname, a region known for its rich gold mining history. Additionally, the company has formed an Advisory Board and is raising $2 million in a private placement to fund its operations.

