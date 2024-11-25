News & Insights

Peabody Energy’s Strategic Acquisition of Coal Assets

November 25, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Peabody Energy Comm ( (BTU) ) has issued an update.

Peabody Energy Corporation is set to acquire Anglo American’s premier metallurgical coal assets in Australia, a move that positions Peabody as a global leader in seaborne metallurgical coal. The $3.775 billion deal, expected to close by mid-2025, includes key mines like Moranbah North and Grosvenor, enhancing Peabody’s capacity to meet growing steel demands in Asia. This strategic acquisition is anticipated to boost cash flow, capture operational synergies, and increase exposure to high-demand markets, while also supporting Peabody’s sustainability goals.

