PDS Biotechnology presents rationale, design for study evaluating PDS01ADC

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) announced that the rationale and trial design for a study evaluating PDS01ADC for the treatment of recurrent prostate cancer will be discussed during an oral presentation at the 12th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine & Interferon Society in Seoul, South Korea.
