PDS Biotechnology presents rationale, design for study evaluating PDS01ADC

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) announced that the rationale and trial design for a study evaluating PDS01ADC for the treatment of recurrent prostate cancer will be discussed during an oral presentation at the 12th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine & Interferon Society in Seoul, South Korea.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PDSB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.