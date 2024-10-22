News & Insights

Stocks

PDS Biotechnology presents rationale, design for study evaluating PDS01ADC

October 22, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) announced that the rationale and trial design for a study evaluating PDS01ADC for the treatment of recurrent prostate cancer will be discussed during an oral presentation at the 12th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine & Interferon Society in Seoul, South Korea.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PDSB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.