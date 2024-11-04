News & Insights

Stocks

PCI Pal Secures Major UK Government Contract Renewal

November 04, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PCI PAL (GB:PCIP) has released an update.

PCI Pal PLC has successfully re-secured a major contract with the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions, valued at over £5 million for an initial term of three years. This win underscores PCI Pal’s strength in providing secure payment solutions globally, particularly within the public sector. The company continues to leverage its scalable cloud platform to serve large contact centers in both public and private sectors.

For further insights into GB:PCIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.