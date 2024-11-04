PCI Pal Secures Major UK Government Contract Renewal

PCI PAL (GB:PCIP) has released an update.

PCI Pal PLC has successfully re-secured a major contract with the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions, valued at over £5 million for an initial term of three years. This win underscores PCI Pal’s strength in providing secure payment solutions globally, particularly within the public sector. The company continues to leverage its scalable cloud platform to serve large contact centers in both public and private sectors.

