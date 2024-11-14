News & Insights

PCI-PAL Releases Annual Report and AGM Details

November 14, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

PCI PAL (GB:PCIP) has released an update.

PCI-PAL PLC, a global leader in secure payment solutions, has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2024, ahead of its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 11 in London. The company provides innovative SaaS solutions to ensure secure transactions across various communication platforms, and its services are integrated with top-tier business communications and payment providers worldwide.

