PC Partner Group Plans Listing Transition and Auditor Addition

November 25, 2024 — 11:14 pm EST

PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.

PC Partner Group Limited is set to transition its listing status to a primary listing on the Singapore Exchange by amending its Memorandum and Articles of Association. The company also plans to appoint BDO LLP as an additional auditor to ensure compliance with the listing requirements. Shareholder approval will be sought at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

