PC Partner Group Plans Listing Transition and Auditor Addition

PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PC Partner Group Limited is set to transition its listing status to a primary listing on the Singapore Exchange by amending its Memorandum and Articles of Association. The company also plans to appoint BDO LLP as an additional auditor to ensure compliance with the listing requirements. Shareholder approval will be sought at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.
For further insights into HK:1263 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
- Will Tesla Stock Crash by 33%? Here’s What UBS Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.