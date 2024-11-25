PayPoint Enhances Shareholding with Incentive Plan

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has announced the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and the awarding of Matching Shares to its executive directors as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This strategic move, executed on November 22, 2024, is aimed at aligning the interests of management with those of shareholders, making it an intriguing development for market watchers. The shares were acquired at a purchase price of £7.920, further solidifying PayPoint’s commitment to incentivizing its leadership team.

