PayPal, Estee Lauder downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today’s research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top Upgrades:

KeyBanc upgraded Atlassian ( TEAM to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $260 price target

( to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $260 Scotiabank last night upgraded Comcast (CMCSA) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target

(CMCSA) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a William Blair upgraded Argenx (ARGX) to Outperform from Market Perform following the Q3 report. The firm says that with the “clear outperformance” of the Vyvgart franchise in myasthenia gravis and the launch of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, it sees a growth trajectory for Argenx to maintain recently achieved breakeven and profitability.

(ARGX) to Outperform from Market Perform following the Q3 report. The firm says that with the “clear outperformance” of the Vyvgart franchise in myasthenia gravis and the launch of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, it sees a growth trajectory for Argenx to maintain recently achieved breakeven and profitability. Jefferies upgraded Xcel Energy (XEL) to Buy from Hold with a price target

(XEL) to Buy from Hold with a Northcoast upgraded Wingstop (WING) to Buy from Neutral with a $350 price target

Top Downgrades:

Phillip Securities downgraded PayPal (PYPL) to Accumulate from Buy with a price target

(PYPL) to Accumulate from Buy with a JPMorgan downgraded Estee Lauder (EL) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target

(EL) to Neutral from Overweight with a Wells Fargo downgraded Zymeworks (ZYME) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target (JAZZ) are largely priced into the shares.

(ZYME) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged (JAZZ) are largely priced into the shares. Baird downgraded Argenx to Neutral from Outperform with a price target

to Neutral from Outperform with a TD Cowen downgraded HII (HII) to Hold from Buy with an $180 price target

Top Initiations:

Maxim initiated coverage of Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) with a Buy rating and 30c price target

(SLXN) with a Buy rating and 30c Loop Capital initiated coverage of Boise Cascade (BCC) with a Buy rating and $155 price target

(BCC) with a Buy rating and $155 Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Penguin Solutions (PENG) with a Buy rating and $21 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.