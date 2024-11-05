Payoneer Global sees FY24 revenue $950M – $960M,consensus $928.71M

Sees Adjusted EBITDA $255 million to $265 million “Payoneer is building on the significant momentum across our business with another record quarter of financial results. We have delivered seven consecutive quarters of accelerating volume growth and in the third quarter accelerated revenue growth excluding interest income to 24%. We are increasing our 2024 guidance to reflect our strong third quarter performance as well as higher expectations for both growth and profitability for the final quarter of the year. We are executing on our strategic priorities. Our repurchase of the 25 million outstanding public warrants, which had a strike price of $11.50, underscores our conviction in our ability to create long term value for shareholders.” Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer

