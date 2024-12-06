Patterson Companies price target lowered to $24 from $26 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Patterson Companies (PDCO) to $24 from $26 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following Q2 results. Given persistent frustrations with Dental margin performance, it’s not entirely obvious to the firm that even the midpoint of the updated EPS guidance range will be achievable, Piper told investors.

