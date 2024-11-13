Patronus Resources Gains Significant Stake in Alto Metals

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources Limited has emerged as a substantial holder in Alto Metals Limited, acquiring an 18.41% voting power through significant share purchases. This move highlights Patronus’s strategic investment in the mining sector, attracting interest from investors keen on stock market dynamics and resource industry trends.

