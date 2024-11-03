News & Insights

Patronus Resources Advances Fountain Head Gold Project

November 03, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources has received a key approval from the Northern Territory Government for its Fountain Head Gold Project, paving the way for further development. The company is actively engaged in drilling activities to expand its resource base, with plans for an updated mineral resource estimate in 2025. This development marks a significant milestone for Patronus, promising potential growth for investors.

