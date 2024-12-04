Patriot Battery Metals’ Lithium Leap in Canada

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has successfully produced a battery-grade lithium hydroxide sample from its CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, marking a significant milestone in advancing the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project in Canada. This achievement underscores the potential of their high-quality spodumene concentrate to yield marketable lithium products, strengthening their position in the battery materials sector. The development is expected to enhance the company’s engagement with strategic partners and end-users.
