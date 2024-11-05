Patria Investments Sees Robust Growth in Q3 2024

Patria Investments (PAX) has released an update.

Patria Investments reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with Fee Earning Assets Under Management climbing to $34 billion, marking a significant 58% year-over-year increase. The firm generated $34.9 million in distributable earnings, equating to $0.23 per share, and successfully raised over $5.6 billion organically in the past year. Patria’s diversified growth strategy is proving effective, setting the stage for future expansion.

For further insights into PAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.