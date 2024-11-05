News & Insights

Stocks

Patria Investments Sees Robust Growth in Q3 2024

November 05, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patria Investments (PAX) has released an update.

Patria Investments reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with Fee Earning Assets Under Management climbing to $34 billion, marking a significant 58% year-over-year increase. The firm generated $34.9 million in distributable earnings, equating to $0.23 per share, and successfully raised over $5.6 billion organically in the past year. Patria’s diversified growth strategy is proving effective, setting the stage for future expansion.

For further insights into PAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.