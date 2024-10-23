News & Insights

Pathward Financial reports Q4 EPS $1.35, consensus $1.28

October 23, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

Reports Q4 revenue $167.9M, consensus $166.93M. CEO Brett Pharr said, “2024 was a great year for Pathward. We recertified as a Great Place to Work, remained committed to our remote first approach, announced new partnerships and extended others, celebrated employees who won multiple awards, and, most recently, announced that our newly rebranded Partner Solutions team won Finovate’s Best Banking as a Service provider. These successes translated to solid financial results as well. We reported earnings per diluted share of $6.62 for the fiscal year, which was just above the high end of our updated guidance range and represents year-over-year growth of 11%.”

