Patagonia Lithium Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 12, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has appointed Pablo Tarantini as a Non-executive Director, bringing his extensive experience in Argentina’s lithium sector to the company. Tarantini has held significant leadership roles in mining and investment, enhancing Patagonia’s strategic capabilities in the lithium-rich region. His appointment is expected to strengthen the board’s expertise as the company advances its exploration and development projects.

