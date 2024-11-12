Patagonia Lithium Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.
Patagonia Lithium Ltd has appointed Pablo Tarantini as a Non-executive Director, bringing his extensive experience in Argentina’s lithium sector to the company. Tarantini has held significant leadership roles in mining and investment, enhancing Patagonia’s strategic capabilities in the lithium-rich region. His appointment is expected to strengthen the board’s expertise as the company advances its exploration and development projects.
