Parsons announces inauguration for Riyadh Metro

Parsons (PSN) announced that the official inauguration took place on November 27 for the $27B Riyadh Metro. Parsons is one of three consultants working as part of a Parsons-led joint venture known as the Riyadh Metro Transit Consultants, or RMTC, along with Egis and Systra, providing project and construction management on two of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s Riyadh Metro contracts which Parsons has now successfully delivered.

