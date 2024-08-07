Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024) results on Aug 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, relatively flat with the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $6.23 per share, which has increased by a penny in the past 60 days. The figure indicates an increase of 2.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.6%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped the Quarterly Performance

Solid momentum in commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels is expected to have buoyed the Aerospace Systems segment’s revenues. Healthy demand for its products and aftermarket support services in the general aviation and defense markets is likely to have supported its performance.



The acquisition of Meggitt, which expanded its presence in the United Kingdom and strengthened the Aerospace Systems segment, is also expected to augment the segment’s results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, indicating an 11.5% jump from the year-ago reported number.



Benefits from the Win Strategy, which focuses on innovation, strategic positioning and pricing actions, are expected to have aided PH’s margins in the fiscal fourth quarter. Notably, the Win strategy is the company’s business system that defines goals and initiatives, which enables long-term and sustainable growth.



However, challenging conditions in off-highway and transportation end markets are expected to have hurt the Diversified Industrial North America segment’s performance. Soft demand across transportation and industrial end markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions is likely to weigh on the Diversified Industrial International segment’s results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the Diversified Industrial North America segment is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating a 3.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for the Diversified Industrial International segment’s revenues is pinned at $1.43 billion, reflecting 5% decline year over year.



For fiscal 2024, Parker-Hannifin expects the Aerospace Systems segment’s organic sales to increase approximately 15% year over year. The same for the Diversified Industrial North America segment is projected to decline about 2.5%.



Given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its margins and profitability.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Parker-Hannifin Corporation price-eps-surprise | Parker-Hannifin Corporation Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Parker-Hannifin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Parker-Hannifin has an Earnings ESP of -0.24% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $6.21, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.23. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PH presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release fiscal third-quarter results on Aug 7. EMR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the mark once, the average surprise being 10.7%.



LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ has an Earnings ESP of +17.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 7.



LZ’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters, missed once and came in line on the remaining occasion. The average earnings surprise was 13.3%.



Plug Power, Inc. PLUG has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plug Power’s earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 30 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the loss of 35 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

