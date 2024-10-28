Park National Corporation Reports Strong Income Growth

Park National ( (PRK) ) has issued an update.

Park National Corporation reported a notable increase in net income for both the three-month and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024, compared to 2023, with substantial gains in pre-tax income and interest income from loans. Despite a rise in credit loss provisions due to Hurricane Helene, Park benefited from a pension settlement gain and increased one-time bonuses and charitable contributions. The company’s financial health remains strong, reflecting strategic management of loan growth and deposit balances, appealing to investors eyeing sustained profitability in challenging economic conditions.

For an in-depth examination of PRK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.