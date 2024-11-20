Paragon Care’s Strategic Merger Boosts Growth Prospects

Paragon Care Limited (AU:PGC) has released an update.

Paragon Care Limited, a key player in the healthcare sector, successfully merged with CH2 and Oborne Health Supplies, marking a significant milestone for the company. The new board is now focusing on integration and has already approved the 2025 financial budgets. With strong initial trading and promising long-term growth opportunities, Paragon Care is poised to meet market expectations.

