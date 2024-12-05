News & Insights

Paragon Banking Issues Shares as Executive Bonuses

December 05, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has awarded its Executive Directors with shares as part of their discretionary annual bonus for FY 2024. The shares, representing 50% of the non-deferred bonus portion, are subject to a one-year retention period before they can be transferred. This move reflects the company’s compliance with banking remuneration regulations and aligns executive incentives with shareholder interests.

