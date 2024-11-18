Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Targets Growth Amid Market Challenges

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals has made significant strides in 2024 with positive clinical data for its osteoarthritis and mucopolysaccharidosis treatments. Despite a disappointing share price, the company is preparing to launch a pivotal phase 3 trial in the lucrative osteoarthritis market and has seen strong demand for its pentosan polysulfate sodium product. The company’s leadership changes and strategic focus on regulatory pathways aim to enhance its commercial success.

