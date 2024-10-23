Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Director Adjusts Holdings

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. recently announced a change in director Donna Skerrett’s interest, as she disposed of 1,000,000 performance rights. Despite this disposal, Skerrett maintains her holding of 1,094,284 fully paid ordinary shares in the company. The change reflects a lapse in conditional rights under the Employee Performance Rights Plan.

