Parabellum Resources Appoints New Director with Stake

October 30, 2024 — 09:40 pm EDT

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Fabio Vergara as a director, effective October 31, 2024. Vergara holds a significant stake in the company through 101,949 fully paid ordinary shares held by Moren Pty Ltd as trustee for the Veralma Family Trust, highlighting potential strategic interests in the firm’s direction. This appointment may attract investor attention given Vergara’s vested interests and the potential influence on Parabellum’s future.

