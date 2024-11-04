Par Pacific reports Q3 adjusted EPS (10c), consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $2.144B, consensus $1.89B. “Our third quarter financial results reflect a challenging summer refining margin environment,” said Will Monteleone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the cyclical downturn, refining system throughput set a quarterly record, our retail and logistics segments delivered consistently strong financial results, and our Hawaii SAF project has entered the construction phase. We are focused on improving operating and capital efficiency while prioritizing safe and reliable operations.”

