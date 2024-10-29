News & Insights

Stocks

Panther Metals Secures Funding for Laverton Gold Project

October 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd has successfully raised $2.22 million through a fully underwritten entitlement offer and a follow-on placement, securing funds for its ambitious drilling program at the Laverton Gold Project. The company has identified 36 promising gold targets and initiated a 7,000-meter drilling campaign to explore these opportunities. This strategic move positions Panther Metals for potential growth and enhanced exploration outcomes in the gold sector.

For further insights into AU:PNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.