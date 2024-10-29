Panther Metals Secures Funding for Laverton Gold Project

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd has successfully raised $2.22 million through a fully underwritten entitlement offer and a follow-on placement, securing funds for its ambitious drilling program at the Laverton Gold Project. The company has identified 36 promising gold targets and initiated a 7,000-meter drilling campaign to explore these opportunities. This strategic move positions Panther Metals for potential growth and enhanced exploration outcomes in the gold sector.

