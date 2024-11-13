Panoro Energy Expands Operations in Equatorial Guinea

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has signed a Production Sharing Contract with the Government of Equatorial Guinea for offshore Block EG-23, securing an 80% stake and operatorship. The block, rich in oil, gas, and condensate discoveries, offers significant potential and aligns with Panoro’s exploration strategy. Together with partner GEPetrol, Panoro plans to conduct subsurface studies over the next three years to further evaluate the block’s resources.

For further insights into PESAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.