Panoro Energy ASA Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has continued its share buyback initiative, purchasing 20,000 shares during the week of October 21 to 25, 2024, at an average price of NOK 27.6352 per share. This program aims to repurchase up to NOK 100 million worth of shares, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. As a result, Panoro now holds 1,261,500 of its own shares, representing 1.08% of its share capital.

