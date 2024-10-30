Pancontinental Energy Maintains Resilience Amid Cash Outflows

Pancontinental Energy NL (AU:PCL) has released an update.

Pancontinental Energy NL reports a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with a net cash outflow of $292,000 from operating activities and $126,000 from investing activities. Despite these expenditures, the company maintains a cash balance of $4.3 million, suggesting resilience amidst its ongoing exploration and evaluation efforts.

