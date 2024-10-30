News & Insights

Stocks

Pancontinental Energy Maintains Resilience Amid Cash Outflows

October 30, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pancontinental Energy NL (AU:PCL) has released an update.

Pancontinental Energy NL reports a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with a net cash outflow of $292,000 from operating activities and $126,000 from investing activities. Despite these expenditures, the company maintains a cash balance of $4.3 million, suggesting resilience amidst its ongoing exploration and evaluation efforts.

For further insights into AU:PCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCOGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.