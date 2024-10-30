News & Insights

Stocks

Pancontinental Energy Eyes Potential in Namibian Basin

October 30, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pancontinental Energy NL (AU:PCL) has released an update.

Pancontinental Energy NL is nearing completion of its seismic data analysis in the Namibian Orange Basin, highlighting promising exploration leads with potential for significant oil discoveries. The company is preparing for a surge in drilling operations, with eight wells planned in collaboration with partners like Woodside Energy and major players such as Galp Energia and TotalEnergies already active in the region. With a cash balance of $3.9 million, Pancontinental is poised to capitalize on the resurgent exploration activities, drawing investor interest in the potential hydrocarbon resources.

For further insights into AU:PCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCOGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.