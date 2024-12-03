News & Insights

Pan American Silver Completes La Arena Sale

December 03, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) has released an update.

Pan American Silver has successfully sold its 100% interest in La Arena S.A., which includes a gold mine and a project in Peru, to Zijin Mining Group for $245 million. The deal includes a future royalty and contingent payment, highlighting Pan American’s strategic financial maneuvers. This move aligns with the company’s operational excellence and commitment to sustainability in the Americas.

