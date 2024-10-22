Pan African Resources Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Pan African Resources (GB:PAF) has released an update.

Pan African Resources has seen a change in its voting rights, as Allan Gray Proprietary Limited adjusted its holdings to 16.96% as of October 17, 2024. This marks a slight decrease from its previous position of 17.94%, which may interest investors tracking shareholder influences and market dynamics.

