Paladin Energy Sees Shift in Shareholder Interests

November 15, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd has experienced a change in the interests of its substantial shareholders, with significant holdings managed by State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries. The change in voting power reflects the dynamic nature of shareholder interests, which are subject to securities lending agreements. Investors should consider these shifts as they can impact company control and decision-making.

