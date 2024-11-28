News & Insights

Stocks

PainChek Ltd Sees Strong Support and Global Expansion

November 28, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PainChek Ltd reported that all resolutions were successfully passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong support for its innovative smartphone-based pain assessment technology. The company continues to expand its global reach, having conducted over 7 million digital pain assessments and securing regulatory clearance in multiple countries. PainChek’s technology is transforming pain management in aged care and home care settings, offering a reliable solution for those unable to self-report their pain.

For further insights into AU:PCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.