PainChek Ltd Sees Strong Support and Global Expansion

PainChek Ltd reported that all resolutions were successfully passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong support for its innovative smartphone-based pain assessment technology. The company continues to expand its global reach, having conducted over 7 million digital pain assessments and securing regulatory clearance in multiple countries. PainChek’s technology is transforming pain management in aged care and home care settings, offering a reliable solution for those unable to self-report their pain.

