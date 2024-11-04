News & Insights

PAID IN BITCOIN: BTCPay Documentary Showcases Bitcoin as the Medium of Exchange at Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville

November 04, 2024 — 02:19 pm EST

BTCPay Server has just released a new documentary covering the use of bitcoin as a means of exchange this summer during the Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville. The documentary by Parker Worthington (@webworthy) takes a look at the behind the scenes set up of both BTCPay Server and Strike with merchants around the conference venue, documenting the use of bitcoin as a real payment tool during the course of the conference. 

