PagerDuty price target raised to $24 from $22 at RBC Capital

November 27, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on PagerDuty (PD) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported good results highlighted by revenue and profitability outperformance as the fiscal 2025 revenue guide was narrowed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the business drivers remains compelling, though takes a conservative approach to fiscal 2026 estimates.

