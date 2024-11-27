PagerDuty price target raised to $24 from $22 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on PagerDuty (PD) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported good results highlighted by revenue and profitability outperformance as the fiscal 2025 revenue guide was narrowed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the business drivers remains compelling, though takes a conservative approach to fiscal 2026 estimates.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.