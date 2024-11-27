PagerDuty price target raised to $24 from $22 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on PagerDuty (PD) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported good results highlighted by revenue and profitability outperformance as the fiscal 2025 revenue guide was narrowed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the business drivers remains compelling, though takes a conservative approach to fiscal 2026 estimates.
Read More on PD:
- PagerDuty raises FY25 EPS view to 78c-79c from 67c-72c
- PagerDuty reports Q3 adjusted EPS 25c, consensus 17c
- PagerDuty sees Q4 adjusted EPS 15c-16c, consensus 16c
- DA Davidson software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- PagerDuty appoints Pritesh Parekh as chief information security officer
