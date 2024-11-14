Pact Group Faces Shareholder Dissent at AGM

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd faced significant shareholder dissent during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, as over 25% of votes opposed the Remuneration Report, triggering a ‘second strike’ and necessitating a Conditional Spill Resolution. This outcome indicates shareholder concerns over executive compensation, reflecting tensions within the company. The resolutions’ results could influence the company’s future governance and financial strategies.

