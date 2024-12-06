Pacira reports inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule

Pacira (PCRX) BioSciences announced the granting of inducement awards on December 3, 2024 to four new employees under Pacira’s Amended and Restated 2014 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the company. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. Four employees received stock options to purchase an aggregate of 19,800 shares of Pacira common stock and the four employees received restricted stock units for an aggregate of 23,600 shares of Pacira common stock. The stock options have a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule with 25 percent of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the recipient’s first day of employment and in successive equal quarterly installments over the 36 months thereafter. The stock options have an exercise price of $16.68 per share, the closing trading price of Pacira common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant. Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one share of Pacira common stock and the restricted stock unit awards vest annually in four equal installments beginning on the first anniversary of December 1, 2024. Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the employee’s continued employment with Pacira. Each equity award is also subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.