News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Smiles Weighs Final Takeover Offer from Genesis

November 10, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group is evaluating an increased takeover offer from Genesis Bidco, which has raised its all-cash consideration to $1.9825 per share. The offer, which is unconditional and considered final unless a competing proposal emerges, will be carefully reviewed by Pacific Smiles’ Board, which advises shareholders to refrain from any immediate action. Shareholders have until November 29, 2024, to consider the offer.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.