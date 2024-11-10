Pacific Smiles Weighs Final Takeover Offer from Genesis

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group is evaluating an increased takeover offer from Genesis Bidco, which has raised its all-cash consideration to $1.9825 per share. The offer, which is unconditional and considered final unless a competing proposal emerges, will be carefully reviewed by Pacific Smiles’ Board, which advises shareholders to refrain from any immediate action. Shareholders have until November 29, 2024, to consider the offer.

