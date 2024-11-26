Pacific Smiles Director Sells Off Shares

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Giselle Collins disposing of 10,000 ordinary shares at $1.955 each through an on-market trade. This transaction leaves Collins with no remaining shares, indicating a potential shift in her investment strategy within the company. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it could influence the market perception of Pacific Smiles Group’s stock performance.

