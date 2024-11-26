Pacific Smiles Director Sells Off Shares

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Giselle Collins disposing of 10,000 ordinary shares at $1.955 each through an on-market trade. This transaction leaves Collins with no remaining shares, indicating a potential shift in her investment strategy within the company. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it could influence the market perception of Pacific Smiles Group’s stock performance.
For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.