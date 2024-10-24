News & Insights

Pacific American Holdings Acquires Promising Silver Project

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary Advance Metals, is set to acquire the Yoquivo Silver Project in Mexico, a site with a substantial foreign resource estimate of 17.23 million ounces of silver equivalent. This acquisition comes amid record-high silver prices and offers significant potential for mineralization through further exploration and drilling. The project, previously managed by Golden Minerals, has demonstrated high-grade silver drill intersections, making it a promising venture for investors.

