Pacgold Limited Announces Leadership Shift and Growth Plans

November 17, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited is undergoing significant leadership changes as Cathy Moises steps down as chair, with Caoilin Chestnutt taking over, while Shane Goodwin transitions to a full-time executive role. The company is advancing exploration at its Alice River Gold Project with innovative techniques and a robust drilling program, supported by a recent $4.1 million placement. Despite a challenging year for junior explorers, Pacgold remains optimistic, driven by the strong performance of the gold sector.

