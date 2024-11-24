Pacgold Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has announced a significant increase in shares held by Director Richard Hacker through indirect interest. Hacker acquired 2,075,556 ordinary shares, resulting in a total holding of 3,660,706 shares in the Emerald Super Fund and 750,000 shares in Scythe Investments. This acquisition highlights potential growth and strategic positioning within the company.

