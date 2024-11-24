News & Insights

Stocks

Pacgold Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

November 24, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacgold Limited has announced a significant increase in shares held by Director Richard Hacker through indirect interest. Hacker acquired 2,075,556 ordinary shares, resulting in a total holding of 3,660,706 shares in the Emerald Super Fund and 750,000 shares in Scythe Investments. This acquisition highlights potential growth and strategic positioning within the company.

For further insights into AU:PGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.