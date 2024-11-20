News & Insights

Paccar price target raised to $120 from $110 at Citi

November 20, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Paccar (PCAR) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its commercial vehicle models and introduced 2027 estimates. Citi anticipates an EPA’27 pre-buy to drive North America class 8 builds of 350,000 units in 2026, but says a pre-buy hangover will result in builds of just 235,000 in 2027. A likely 10%-15% increase in the cost of a MY27 tractor sleeper provides some offset, but the magnitude of decline in volumes is a lot for companies to overcome, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

