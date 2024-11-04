Oxford Nanopore Sees Change in Shareholder Structure

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC has seen a shift in its shareholder landscape, with EIT Oxford Holdings, LLC increasing its voting rights stake to 5.30% as of November 1, 2024. This change highlights the evolving dynamics in the company’s ownership, potentially impacting future strategic decisions.

