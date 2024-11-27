Oxford Nanopore Partners with UK Biobank for Epigenetic Breakthrough

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies is collaborating with UK Biobank to create the world’s first large-scale epigenetic dataset using 50,000 participant samples. This initiative aims to uncover crucial insights into disease mechanisms, particularly for cancer and dementia, enhancing personalized treatment options. The project aligns with Oxford Nanopore’s commitment to advancing healthcare and genomics research.

