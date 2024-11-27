News & Insights

Stocks

Oxford Nanopore Partners with UK Biobank for Epigenetic Breakthrough

November 27, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies is collaborating with UK Biobank to create the world’s first large-scale epigenetic dataset using 50,000 participant samples. This initiative aims to uncover crucial insights into disease mechanisms, particularly for cancer and dementia, enhancing personalized treatment options. The project aligns with Oxford Nanopore’s commitment to advancing healthcare and genomics research.

For further insights into GB:ONT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.