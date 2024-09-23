News & Insights

Markets
OMI

Owens & Minor Names Jonathan Leon CFO - Quick Facts

September 23, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor (OMI) announced that Jonathan Leon has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will maintain corporate treasurer responsibilities while a search for successor is underway. Leon has been with the company since 2017, most recently serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer since June 2024.

"After a comprehensive process, the Board and I unanimously agreed that Jon is the ideal candidate to serve as Owens & Minor's next Chief Financial Officer," said Edward Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.