Owens & Minor Names Jonathan Leon CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor (OMI) announced that Jonathan Leon has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will maintain corporate treasurer responsibilities while a search for successor is underway. Leon has been with the company since 2017, most recently serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer since June 2024.

"After a comprehensive process, the Board and I unanimously agreed that Jon is the ideal candidate to serve as Owens & Minor's next Chief Financial Officer," said Edward Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor.

